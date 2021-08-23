Heritage Global Partners rallies on acquiring American Laboratory Trading
Aug. 23, 2021 4:40 PM ETHeritage Global Inc. (HGBL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Heritage Global Partners (NASDAQ:HGBL) and its subsidiary, through an affiliate, acquired substantially all of the assets of American Laboratory Trading, one of the largest suppliers of premium refurbished lab equipment in North America and a key provider of surplus asset services for the life sciences.
- It also acquired the building and property at 12 Colton Road in East Lyme, Connecticut that ALT currently occupies.
- The acquisition significantly enhances HGP's position and reach in the biotech sector as well as its footprint in New England and the Boston biotech community.
- Currently, ALT has 6K+ instruments in stock and is the preferred provider of refurbished lab equipment and surplus asset services for BIO and a value-added reseller for Agilent Technologies.
- HGBL rallied 28.7% higher after hours