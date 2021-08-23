Apple Hospitality acquires AC Hotel by Marriott in Portland, Maine for $67M
Aug. 23, 2021 4:59 PM ETApple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) acquires the 178-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Portland, ME, for a total purchase price of ~$66.8M, or $375K per key.
- Following the transaction, the company's portfolio includes 213 hotels with ~27.8K guest rooms across 35 states, the company said.
- In June, the AC Hotel reported an 85% occupancy rate, average daily rate of $256 and revenue per available room of $217, exceeding the Apple Hospitality's (APLE) full portfolio averages.
- "With the acquisition of the AC Hotel and nearby Aloft Hotel that we expect to acquire following completion of construction in the third quarter of this year, we will own three hotels along Portland's dynamic waterfront," Nelson Knight, president of real estate and investment at Apple Hospitality said.
- The three hotels will be operated by the same management company.
- Earlier this month, Apple Hospitality sold 20 select service hotels for $211M.