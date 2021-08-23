Abri SPAC I raises additional ~$7.34M from underwriters of IPO

Aug. 23, 2021 5:11 PM ETAbri SPAC I, Inc. Units (ASPAU), ASPABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ:ASPAU) raised an additional ~$7.34M after the underwriters of its Nasdaq IPO partially exercised their over-allotment option to buy 733,920 units.
  • Each unit consists of one common share and one redeemable warrant to buy one common stock at $11.50/share.
  • In total the Company issued ~5.73M units at $10/unit for gross proceeds of ~$57.34M.
  • Abri is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination.
  • The company intends to pursue prospective targets that provide disruptive technological innovation in a range of traditionally managed industries with particular emphasis on the financial services industry.
  • The company noted that proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund such business combination.
