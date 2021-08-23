Hot Stocks: Chip stocks rise; TRIL merger deal; EL sets new high; MKTW continues to plummet
- Chip stocks helped pace Monday's strong day on Wall Street. Lingering positive momentum from last week's earnings report from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) fueled gains in the sector, along with a key regulatory approval for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM).
- With the sector strength, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) both posted notable gains on the day.
- Turning to other parts of the market, Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) was one of Monday's biggest gainers. The stock nearly tripled on a takeover deal from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
- Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) also pushed higher during the session. The stock extended its post-earnings rally to set a new 52-week high.
- Looking at some of the day's most notable losers, a couple of relative newcomers to Wall Street added to recent weakness on Monday. Both MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) and Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) extended recent declines to reach their lowest levels since coming public.
Sector In Focus
- Chip stocks posted gains on Monday. Further momentum following Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings helped support the sector.
- The space also received a boost from news that Chinese regulators had approved a merger between Analog Devices (ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM). With the decision, the deal has now received all required regulatory clearances, with the deal set to close later this week.
- Last week, NVDA announced a Street-beating earnings report that included record revenues and a 275% rise in operating income. Shares rallied on the news, with buying interest carrying over into this week.
- NVDA climbed another 5.5% on Monday, notching its third consecutive day of gains. The stock closed the session at $219.58 after setting a new 52-week high of $219.97 earlier in the session.
- With the advance, NVDA has gained 13% since its last pre-earnings close. Meanwhile, shares are up about 67% since the start of the year.
- The momentum carried over into the rest of the sector as well. ADI advanced 1.8% amid the MXIM news. AMAT and LRCX both climbed more than 3%.
Standout Gainer
- Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) announced that it has reached a deal to be acquired by Pfizer (PFE) in a transaction valued at $2.26B. The purchase price works out to $18.50 per share.
- The clinical-stage drug developer focuses on cancer treatments. It received a $25M investment from PFE last year.
- TRIL finished Monday at $17.69, jumping nearly 189% on the session.
Standout Loser
- Financial news provider MarketWise, Inc. (MKTW) posted yet another decline on Monday, adding to weakness that has marked the past few weeks. With the latest slide, the stock reached its lowest level since coming public in a SPAC deal.
- MKTW came public in a SPAC transaction with Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The company officially started trading under its "MKTW" ticker on July 22, after Ascendant finished its final trading session at $9.52.
- MKTW rallied in its first week and a half as a public company, hitting a high of $16.97 in early August.
- Shares began an extended selling spree from there. This was intensified as the company released its first quarterly results since coming public.
- This accelerated retreat continued on Monday. MKTW dropped nearly 17% to close at $6.79. The stock has now finished lower in nine of the last 10 sessions. On Monday, it set a new low of $6.60.
- Compared to its pre-SPAC price, MKTW is now underwater by 29%. Looking to its all-time peak, shares have fallen about 60% from that level.
Notable New High
- Last Thursday, Estée Lauder (EL) impressed the market with its latest quarterly report. The company beat on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue climbing 62% from the previous year.
- EL, which hit a multi-week low headed into the earnings release, received buying interest in response to the Street-topping results. Shares climbed nearly 3% on the day following the report.
- The upward momentum has continued since, with EL notching another winning session on Monday. The latest advance allowed the stock to tick above resistance and set a new 52-week high.
- EL climbed about 1.9% on Monday to finish at $336.29. During the session, shares touched a 52-week high of $339.99.
- Shares have gained about 7% in the three sessions since the earnings release. EL is also up about more than 30% for 2021 as a whole.
Notable New Low
- More than a week ago, the South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc. (CPNG) announced a disappointing earnings report. Revenues topped expectations with year-over-year growth of more than 50%. However, the company's loss was more than double what analysts had predicted.
- Shares plunged on the news. The stock finished lower by 8% in that first trading session after the earnings report. The weakness has continued since, accelerating on Monday with another bout of selling.
- CPNG fell more than 2% on the session. It closed at $30.55 after setting a new low of $30.18.
- CPNG came public in March in an IPO priced at $35 a share. The stock jumped in its debut and hit a high of $69 in its first days on the market.
- The stock suffered a sharp decline in May headed into its first earnings report as a public company. It bounced off those levels and eventually approached $45 again in mid-July.
- From there, the stock has consistently tracked lower. With the latest decline, CPNG is now about 13% below its IPO price.
