Netgear adds Coursera's Goli to its board
Aug. 23, 2021 5:16 PM ETNETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has added Shravan Goli to its board of directors.
- Goli is currently chief product officer and head of Consumer Revenue at Coursera. He had previously served in executive roles at Dictionary.com, Yahoo and Microsoft.
- “With more than 20 years of experience in growing and scaling SaaS and subscription-based companies and offerings, he will provide valuable insight as we continue to focus on delivering software and value-added services to complement our industry-leading hardware," says Chairman/CEO Patrick Lo.