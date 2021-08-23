Southern CFO Evans to retire; Georgia Power CFO Tucker promoted
Aug. 23, 2021 5:05 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) says CFO Andrew Evans will retire effective September 1, to be succeeded by current Georgia Power CFO and Treasurer Daniel Tucker.
- Evans became Executive VP and CFO in 2018 after leading Southern Company Gas, formerly AGL Resources, which he joined in 2002.
- Tucker joined Southern in 1998 and rose through the ranks, becoming Georgia Power CFO and Treasurer at the start of 2021.
- Georgia Power names Aaron Abramovitz, Southern Nuclear VP of business operations for Vogtle 3 & 4, to succeed Tucker.
