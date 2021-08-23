Southern CFO Evans to retire; Georgia Power CFO Tucker promoted

Aug. 23, 2021 5:05 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Digital electric meters in a row measuring power use. Electricity consumption concept.
Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) says CFO Andrew Evans will retire effective September 1, to be succeeded by current Georgia Power CFO and Treasurer Daniel Tucker.
  • Evans became Executive VP and CFO in 2018 after leading Southern Company Gas, formerly AGL Resources, which he joined in 2002.
  • Tucker joined Southern in 1998 and rose through the ranks, becoming Georgia Power CFO and Treasurer at the start of 2021.
  • Georgia Power names Aaron Abramovitz, Southern Nuclear VP of business operations for Vogtle 3 & 4, to succeed Tucker.
  • Southern's performance over the past decade is "unlikely" to be repeated for the next one, Envision Research writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.