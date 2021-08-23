PREIT stock gains 1.5% as core mall traffic jumps 9%

  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) +1.5% post-market after disclosing core mall traffic for the week ended August 15 is up over 9% as the back-to-school season is starting off strong.
  • The company said core mall sales in July increased 17% over 2019.
  • Expects 325K square feet of new tenants to open through October.
  • In an effort to drive business to its tenants and reward its loyal shoppers, PREIT offers a seasonal reward program known as Spend + Score.
  • "This is a unique back-to-school season and we are focused on curating fresh, evolving experiences and diverse tenant mixes that create value for all of our stakeholders," commented CEO of PREIT Joseph F. Coradino.
  • In June, Pennsylvania REIT stock rose after noting continued recovery in May.
