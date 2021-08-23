Outset Medical favored at Cowen on “clear support” for Tablo
Aug. 23, 2021 5:30 PM ETOutset Medical, Inc. (OM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cowen has observed favorable feedback for Tablo Hemodialysis System developed by Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) after reviewing the public comments for CMS’ End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule for 2022,
- The analysts led by Joshua Jennings note that the company expects the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will issue it a Transitional Add-on Payment Adjustment for New and Innovative Equipment and Supplies (TPNIES).
- Tablo is eligible for the TPNIES criterion, Jennings and the team wrote arguing that the policy now covers the hemodialysis equipment that received FDA clearance after January 2020.
- If Tablo wins the CMS nod, the agency will pay 65% of the MAC-determined preadjusted per treatment amount over two years, adjusted for an average per treatment offset, the analysts added.
- Cowen maintains the outperform rating and the $70 price target on Outset Medical (OM). Last week, the firm initiated the coverage on the stock with a Street high target.
- The shares of Outset Medical (OM) have dropped in value this year despite four consecutive revenue beats posted by the company with its quarterly financials.