'Free Guy' prevails over pups with another $19 million in second week

PAW Patrol: Big Screen Takeover Advanced Screening & Fun-In-The-Foyer Experience At Vue Piccadilly
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Free Guy (NYSE:DIS) kept making real money at the box office, grossing another $18.8 million in its second week of release to lead releases at domestic theaters.
  • That was $5.8 million better than PAW Patrol: The Movie (VIAC, VIACA), which made a late run at perhaps taking the weekend crown by adding theaters on Friday, to open on 3,184 screens.
  • But that film faced the challenges of drawing mostly unvaccinated children to theaters, and also released simultaneously on the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ - so it's coming off as a relative win and not a dog.
  • PAW Patrol: The Movie grossed $13 million, and Free Guy was expected to fall off to that level too. Instead, Disney's Ryan Reynolds film only dropped 34% of its business week-to-week, and now has a cumulative gross of $58.8 million domestically (and $111.9 million worldwide).
  • In a weekend relatively full of new releases, other films disappointed. Assassin thriller The Protégé, from Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B), drew just $2.9 million to finish seventh among domestic releases - just ahead of small-budget horror film The Night House (DIS), in eighth with $2.87 million.
  • And Hugh Jackman thriller Reminiscence (NYSE:T) got squashed, grossing just $2 million, good enough for ninth place.
  • The other story of the summer is a heavy tail-off even from films that open big. The Suicide Squad (T) - the top film just two weeks ago - finished No. 6 with $3.4 million; it's grossed $49.3 million domestically, and $140.8 million worldwide.
  • In the No. 3 spot behind PAW Patrol was Jungle Cruise (DIS), drawing $6.23 million to bring its cumulative domestic total to $92.5 million in four weeks (and its worldwide total to $173.7 million).
