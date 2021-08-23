IFF to sell microbial control business to Lanxess in $1.3B deal

  • International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) agrees to sell its microbial control unit to German specialty chemicals company Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.3B.
  • The microbial control business, which includes two production facilities in the U.S., amassed $440M in 2021 annual revenue and $85M in EBITDA.
  • IFF says the unit offers preservation and hygiene solutions for various industrial and consumer applications, including paints and coatings, building materials, animal biosecurity, personal care and home care.
  • The business joined IFF earlier this year through the merger with DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences.
