IFF to sell microbial control business to Lanxess in $1.3B deal
Aug. 23, 2021 7:48 PM ETInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), LNXSFLNXSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) agrees to sell its microbial control unit to German specialty chemicals company Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.3B.
- The microbial control business, which includes two production facilities in the U.S., amassed $440M in 2021 annual revenue and $85M in EBITDA.
- IFF says the unit offers preservation and hygiene solutions for various industrial and consumer applications, including paints and coatings, building materials, animal biosecurity, personal care and home care.
- The business joined IFF earlier this year through the merger with DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences.