Dow Jones, Nasdaq extend rally on vaccine optimism
Aug. 24, 2021 4:26 AM ETSPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPY, QQQBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Extending the rebound seen yesterday, investors are getting another dose of optimism following full FDA approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. The big milestone is expected to help bolster the current immunization drive amid a renewed surge in COVID infections. The sentiment also marks a change from last week, when doubts resurfaced over the pace of the recovery and central bank support. Futures overnight: Dow +0.2%; S&P 500 +0.3%; Nasdaq +0.5%.
- On watch: The big event for markets this week will take place in Jackson Hole at the economic symposium of the Federal Reserve. While some officials have stated plans to scale back stimulus, threats from the Delta variant have raised questions about whether they will hold off on signaling a taper timeline on $120B/month in bond buying.
- "The feeling is Fed chair Jay Powell will err on the side of caution at this week's Jackson Hole symposium and fail to offer advance notice of tapering its asset purchase program,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial, adding that "now is the time to wade into a bit of cyclicality."
- Elsewhere: The House of Representatives scrapped a planned vote on Monday to advance two key economic proposals of President Biden's $4.1T economic agenda. The chamber will reconvene at 12 p.m. ET today as centrist Democrats and party leaders try to break a stalemate over the legislation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has sought to pair separate bills on physical and "human" infrastructure, while nine Democratic lawmakers opposed plans that would advance the infrastructure bill, a budget plan and separate voting rights.