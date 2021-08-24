Qudian EPADS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue
- Qudian (NYSE:QD): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.17 misses by $0.06; GAAP EPADS of $0.16 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $63.8M (-64.7% Y/Y) misses by $7.71M.
- Number of outstanding borrowers from loan book business as of June 30, 2021 decreased by 3.8% to 2.9M from 3.0M as of March 31, 2021, as a result of the Company's deployment of a conservative and prudent strategy.
- Total outstanding loan balance from loan book business decreased by 13.8% to RMB3.5B as of June 30, 2021, compared to the outstanding balance as of March 31, 2021