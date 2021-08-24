Advance Auto Parts EPS beats by $0.35, revenue in-line, raises FY2021 outlook

Aug. 24, 2021 6:31 AM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.40 beats by $0.35; GAAP EPS of $2.74 misses by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $2.65B (+6.0% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Press Release
  • Comparable store sales increased by 5.8% vs. consensus of 5.98%.
  • Increases FY2021 Guidance: Net sales: $10.6B to $10.8B vs. prior outlook of $10.4B to $10.6B and consensus of $10.7B; Comparable-store sales: +6 to 8% vs. previous outlook of +4% to +6%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 9.2% to 9.4%; Tax rate: 24% to 26%; Capex: $300 to $350M; Free cash flow: minimum $700M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.