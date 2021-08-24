Advance Auto Parts EPS beats by $0.35, revenue in-line, raises FY2021 outlook
Aug. 24, 2021 6:31 AM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.40 beats by $0.35; GAAP EPS of $2.74 misses by $0.33.
- Revenue of $2.65B (+6.0% Y/Y) in-line.
- Comparable store sales increased by 5.8% vs. consensus of 5.98%.
- Increases FY2021 Guidance: Net sales: $10.6B to $10.8B vs. prior outlook of $10.4B to $10.6B and consensus of $10.7B; Comparable-store sales: +6 to 8% vs. previous outlook of +4% to +6%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 9.2% to 9.4%; Tax rate: 24% to 26%; Capex: $300 to $350M; Free cash flow: minimum $700M.