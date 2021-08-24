Aurora Mobile team up with Health Headline to jointly develop comprehensive Healthcare Service Platform

Aug. 24, 2021 6:32 AM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Asian chinese doctor video conference call online talking for follow up remotely with medical coronavirus result at home. Online healthcare digital technology service, counselor and internet support.
Chaay_Tee/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) has entered into a partnership agreement with Health Headline Technology, the parent company of Health Headline APP to aid Health Headline deliver comprehensive healthcare information to users in China with support of former's Video-as-a-Service solutions (“JG VaaS”).
  • Backed by professional doctors, healthcare experts, and well-known self-publishing authors, the Health Headline service platform creates a closed loop of services designed for sharing scientific healthcare and know-how, promotes online engagement and social e-commerce.
  • JG VaaS delivers rich content to comprehensive healthcare service platform by Health Headline.
  • By leveraging the high-quality videos and AI-driven analytics in JG VaaS, the collaboration will enhance Health Headline APP’s user experience and user stickiness in various interest groups, thereby increasing user value through continuous product innovation.
  • As of March 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits to over 1.73 million APPs.
  • Shares are up 7.07% PM.
