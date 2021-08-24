Aurora Mobile team up with Health Headline to jointly develop comprehensive Healthcare Service Platform
Aug. 24, 2021 6:32 AM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) has entered into a partnership agreement with Health Headline Technology, the parent company of Health Headline APP to aid Health Headline deliver comprehensive healthcare information to users in China with support of former's Video-as-a-Service solutions (“JG VaaS”).
- Backed by professional doctors, healthcare experts, and well-known self-publishing authors, the Health Headline service platform creates a closed loop of services designed for sharing scientific healthcare and know-how, promotes online engagement and social e-commerce.
- JG VaaS delivers rich content to comprehensive healthcare service platform by Health Headline.
- By leveraging the high-quality videos and AI-driven analytics in JG VaaS, the collaboration will enhance Health Headline APP’s user experience and user stickiness in various interest groups, thereby increasing user value through continuous product innovation.
- As of March 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits to over 1.73 million APPs.
- Shares are up 7.07% PM.