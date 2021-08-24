ManpowerGroup to buy ettain group for $925 million in cash
Aug. 24, 2021 7:30 AM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)By: SA News Team
- ettain (privately-held) is one of the most significant IT resourcing and services providers in North America, with particular strength in Financial Services, Healthcare IT, Government, and Technology clients.
- The purchase price is $925 million in cash, with notable future tax benefits expected.
- ettain pro forma Revenues and pro forma EBITDA were ~$724 million and $75 million, respectively, for twelve months ended June 30, 2021.
- ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) says that the acquisition is expected to be accretive to 2021 and 2022 EPS, excluding one-time and integration costs.
- ettain will become part of ManpowerGroup's Experis business, strengthening its global IT leadership and positioning Experis as a $4.5 billion global business specializing in IT resourcing and services.
- The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and is expected to close as early as late September 2021.