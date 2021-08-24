Medtronic tightens 2021 guidance after quarterly revenue shows slowdown
Aug. 24, 2021 7:39 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is trading ~2.4% higher after the company’s revenue, and non-GAAP earnings for fiscal 2021 came ahead of expectations. The medical device maker also raised the lower end of the previously issued earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 and maintained the full-year revenue outlook.
- The company highlighted first-quarter revenue as an indication of recovery from the COVID-19-led impact on elective procedures in 2020.
- The top-line grew ~23% YoY on a reported basis to $8.0B, signaling a slowdown from the previous quarter when revenue climbed ~37% YoY to $8.2B.
- The top-line expansion was led by medical-surgical revenue, which made up ~$2.3B followed by $2.2B of neuroscience revenue. Both segments grew ~29% YoY while cardiovascular revenue increased ~19% YoY to $1.5B compared to ~45% YoY growth in the previous quarter.
- "Fiscal 2022 is off to a strong start with our first-quarter results coming in ahead of our expectations, reflecting solid execution and continued procedure volume recovery, with most of our businesses at or above pre-COVID levels," CEO Geoff Martha noted.
- The company has made market share gains across Cardiac Rhythm Management, Surgical Innovations, and Cranial & Spinal Technologies, Martha added.
- “Looking ahead, we have some big opportunities in front of us, with near-term milestones in both our renal denervation and surgical robotics businesses.”
- For fiscal 2022, the company has left the revenue growth guidance unchanged at ~9% on an organic basis and raised the lower end of diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.65 to $5.75 from $5.60 to $5.75.
- For Medtronic (MDT), the current consensus EPS estimates for FY22 indicate $5.69 per share.