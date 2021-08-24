DraftKings inks deal with Simplebet to open up micro betting options

Aug. 24, 2021 7:39 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments

  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Simplebet announce a new partnership to launch real-money micro-betting across the DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • Simplebet describes itself as a B2B product development company using machine learning and real-time technology to make every moment of every sporting event a betting opportunity. Simplebet notes that it has developed a suite of innovative micro-betting products for the NFL, NBA, MLB and, most recently, college football.
  • DKNG says upcoming integration with Simplebet's micro-betting technology will allow DraftKings customers to engage even further with the sports they love by wagering, among other things, play-by-play, throw-by-throw and pitch-by-pitch throughout a sporting event.
  • Under the terms of the deal, DraftKings (DKNG) will be able to offer Simplebet’s micro-betting products for the NFL, MLB and NBA and a new suite of college football products, which are the first micro-betting products available for collegiate sports.
  • "We're excited to be working with Simplebet to change the in-game betting experience for our customers and, together, changing the way sports fans engage with their favorite sports," says DraftKings exec Paul Liberman.
  • DKNG +0.77% premarket to $53.73.
  • DraftKings is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.
