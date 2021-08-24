Michaels to hire over 20,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season
Aug. 24, 2021 7:56 AM ETThe Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) will hire over 20,000 seasonal positions across its U.S. and Canada stores and distribution centers in preparation for the 2021 holiday season.
- Joe Venezia, EVP – Stores and Chief Operating Officer said, “Our seasonal team members are important to helping us create the best, most seamless arts and crafts shopping experience.”
- Last year, the company hired over 16,000 employees for the holiday season and later appointed 50% of them into permanent regular roles.
- Michaels will host a seasonal hiring event in U.S. stores on August 28 and in Canadian stores on September 18.