Michaels to hire over 20,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season

Aug. 24, 2021 7:56 AM ETThe Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) will hire over 20,000 seasonal positions across its U.S. and Canada stores and distribution centers in preparation for the 2021 holiday season.
  • Joe Venezia, EVP – Stores and Chief Operating Officer said, “Our seasonal team members are important to helping us create the best, most seamless arts and crafts shopping experience.”
  • Last year, the company hired over 16,000 employees for the holiday season and later appointed 50% of them into permanent regular roles.
  • Michaels will host a seasonal hiring event in U.S. stores on August 28 and in Canadian stores on September 18.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.