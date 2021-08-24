Aehr Test Systems trades in green on $3M in orders for WaferPak Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner

Aug. 24, 2021 7:58 AM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trades 4.6% higher premarket after it received purchase orders worth $3M from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to meet their increased production capacity needs for power semiconductors for the EV market.
  • This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market.
  • The products are expected to ship within the next six months alongside the earlier ordered FOX-XP systems in July.
  • "This customer continues to forecast orders for multiple additional FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors this fiscal year and a significant number of systems and WaferPaks over the next several years driven by EV semiconductor test and burn-in demand," President and CEO Gayn Erickson commented.
  • Yole research indicates that the power semiconductor market for EVs is expected to triple between 2020 and 2026, growing at a nearly 26% CAGR to $5.6B. Deloitte forecasts total EV sales to grow at a CAGR of 29% from 2020 to 2025, before reaching 31.1M by 2030 and securing ~32% of the total market share for new car sales.
