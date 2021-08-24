Wells Fargo sets Street-high year-end target for S&P 500 but cautious on 2022

Aug. 24, 2021

lucadp/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo turns incrementally bullish on stocks with a S&P 500 Index price target boost to 4,825 off an estimated EPS tally of $211.65 from the components. Higher earnings are expected to offset some of the selling anxiety around the Fed finally uttering the T-word (taper) this fall or winter. The firm also conducts a history check in setting its Street-high target.
  • "We looked back to 1990 and found nine instances similar to today where the SPX experienced double-digit returns over the first eight months of the year. In each of those cases, the final four months produced a positive price return with a range of 1.4% (2012) to 13.2% (2013), an average of 8.4%, and a median of 9.3%."
  • Looking ahead to 2022, Wells Fargo is more cautious with an index multiple compression anticipated per the history of year twos of economic recoveries. Wells Fargo sets a SPX year-end price target of 4,715 with the multiple seen contracting again from its elevated level.
