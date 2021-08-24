Goldman boosts likelihood of Federal Reserve tapering in November
Aug. 24, 2021 8:13 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs economists increase the probability that the U.S. central bank will start reducing its asset purchases purchases in November, expecting the Fed to reduce its purchases of Treasury bond purchases by $10B and mortgage-backed securities by $5B per month.
- They now put the odds of a formal taper announcement in November to 45% from their earlier forecast of 25%. Meanwhile, the economists reduced the probability of a December taper announcement to 35% from 55%.
- "A November announcement coupled with a $15B per meeting pace would mean that the FOMC would make the final taper at its September 2022 meeting," the Goldman analysts said in a note.
- The timing of when the Fed starts paring back its asset purchases was debated at the Federal Open Market Committee's last meeting in June, with most participants agreeing they'd agree on guidance on asset purchases this year.