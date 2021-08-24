Broadstone Net Lease may raise up to $400M in potential stock offering
Aug. 24, 2021 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) By: Liz Kiesche
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) may sell from time to time up to $400M of its common stock under equity distribution and forward sale agreements.
- The company expects to use the proceeds for general business purposes, which may include repayment of debt under its revolving credit facility, the acquisition of additional properties, capital expenditures, working capital and general corporate purposes.
- In June, the company sold a total of 11.5M shares in a stock offering, raising $264.5M of gross proceeds.