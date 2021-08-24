Citi sued by Ver Capital Partners over unfair liquidation process - Bloomberg Quint
Aug. 24, 2021 9:15 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Ver Capital Partners files a suit in London against Citigroup (NYSE:C) due to a liquidation process that forced the fund to default on a EUR 224M ($263M) loan in March 2020 and sell linked assets to its trading desk, Bloomberg Quint reports, citing a statement from Ver in a legal filing.
- The bank has not filed a defense to the claim.
- The Ver fund, managed by Milan-based Ver Capital, purchased risky European corporate debt in the years leading up to the pandemic given historically low interest rates. Citigroup (C) agreed to finance Ver's bets on leveraged loans, and increased the size of its facility by three-fold by the end of February, according to the claim.
- However, leveraged loans came crashing down in March 2020 - the worst month for European high-yield credit assets since the Great Financial Crisis.
- As a result, Ver sold EUR 78.5M in assets, but on March 24, Citigroup (C) Managing Director Cristina Paviglianiti emailed Ver to announce that the lender intended to enforce against the rest of the collateral tied to the loan, Bloomberg Quint notes.
- Citi's (C) "undervalued" bid was the lowest in the overwhelming majority of cases, the fund said. The bank continued to sell assets until a Ver investor repaid the remaining portion of the facility, according to the fund.
- Shares of the bank are up 0.2% in premarket trading.
