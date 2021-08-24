Peloton Interactive rallies after restarting Tread sales
Aug. 24, 2021 8:42 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) breaks higher in early trading after the company says it will restart sales of lower-end treadmills following the recall earlier this year.
- In addition, the company says all-new Peloton Tread will be available in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom on August 30, and will be available in Germany in fall 2021.
- "Our goal is to be the go-to fitness solution and the largest and safest home fitness brand in the world," says Peloton CEO John Foley.
- Shares of Peloton are up 2.45% premarket to $109.20. The stock was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with the Tread announcement looming.