NV5 Global to buy Sage Renewable Energy Consulting
Aug. 24, 2021 8:34 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) agrees to acquire Sage Renewable Energy Consulting in a cash and stock deal, as it seeks to expand its environmental, social and governance service portfolio.
- Financial terms are not disclosed, but the company says the acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings.
- Sage has managed more than $2B in clean energy projects and negotiated dozens of successful power purchase agreements for clients in the public and private sectors, NV5 says.
