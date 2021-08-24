NV5 Global to buy Sage Renewable Energy Consulting

Aug. 24, 2021 8:34 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) agrees to acquire Sage Renewable Energy Consulting in a cash and stock deal, as it seeks to expand its environmental, social and governance service portfolio.
  • Financial terms are not disclosed, but the company says the acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings.
  • Sage has managed more than $2B in clean energy projects and negotiated dozens of successful power purchase agreements for clients in the public and private sectors, NV5 says.
  • NV5 Global is a "hidden gem," with "an attractively low share count putting investors in an excellent position to capitalize as margins expand and accretive M&A continues," Bradley Guichard writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.