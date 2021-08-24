Oramed provides enrollment update for late-stage ORMD-0801 diabetes study
Aug. 24, 2021 8:55 AM ETOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) announces that it has enrolled and randomized over 25% of the planned 450 patients for its Phase 3 ORA-D-013-2 trial of its oral insulin capsule ORMD-0801 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D).
- ORA-D-013-2 is the second of Oramed's two late-stage trials being conducted under U.S. FDA approved protocols to treat T2D patients who have inadequate glycemic control over a period of 6 to 12 months.
- The concurrent trial, ORA-D-013-1, completed enrollment and randomization of nearly 65% of its 675 planned patients and is on track to complete randomization with topline results expected in 2022.
- Shares up nearly 5% premarket.