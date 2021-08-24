Delta Air Lines adds more Airbus jets as part of fleet upgrade
Aug. 24, 2021
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) confirms it converted of purchase rights for 30 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A321neo aircraft into firm orders. Delta expects to take delivery of its first A321neo in the first half of next year and see deliveries of the aircraft continue through 2027. Many of Delta's A321neos will be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama.
- The transaction is expected to further position the airline as a leader in the recovery and beyond, as well as reinforcing Delta's strategic fleet objectives to boost operational simplification, achieve economies of scale and drive productivity.
- "Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, fuel-efficient jets, and offers the best customer experience in the industry," adds Delta supply chain exec Mahendra Nair.
- SEC Form 8-K
