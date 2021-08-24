Orphazyme’s arimoclomol shows meaningful treatment effect in late-stage NPC study

  • CytRx (OTCQB:CYTR) highlights that Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) has published the results from a Phase 2/3 trial of arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) in the peer-reviewed Journal of Inherited Metabolic Disease.
  • NPC is a rare progressive genetic disorder characterized by an inability of the body to transport cholesterol and other fatty substances (lipids) inside of cells.
  • The trial enrolled 50 patients aged 2–18 years. The primary endpoint was change in 5-domain NPC Clinical Severity Scale (NPCCSS) score from baseline to 12 months.
  • At 12-months, a significant treatment effect in favor of arimoclomol of −1.40 points (95% CI: −2.76, −0.03; p = 0.046) was observed, corresponding to a 65% relative reduction in annual disease progression.
  • In the prespecified subgroup of patients receiving miglustat as routine care, arimoclomol resulted in stabilization of disease severity with a treatment difference of −2.06 in favor of arimoclomol (p = 0.006).
  • In the pre-specified subgroup of patients ≥4 years of age the mean treatment difference was −1.80 in favor of arimoclomol (p=0.016), corresponding to 82% relative reduction in annual disease progression.
  • Arimoclomol was well-tolerated, with adverse events occurring in 88.2% of patients receiving arimoclomol and 75.0% of patients receiving placebo.
  • Arimoclomol is under regulatory review in Europe, with a decision expected in Q4 2021.
