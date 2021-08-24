Coinbase gets new buy rating from Needham on growth, product expansion
Aug. 24, 2021 9:10 AM ET
- Needham analyst John Todaro initiates coverage of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy rating as the the company, already a market-leading cryptocurrency asset exchange, has the potential to add staking, custody, and yield-bearing products, among other expansions.
- Sets price target at $420, based on enterprise value/revenue multiple of 12.9x Needham's 2022 estimate.
- Todaro expects the company's exchange business to "grow rapidly and sustainably" and projects a 467% increase in 2021 revenue and a 9% increase in 2022 on a high comp prior year.
- "COIN's opportunities in staking, custody, and interest bearing accounts will accelerate its positioning as a one-stop shop for crypto financial services, we believe," Todaro writes.
- In the past month, analysts have revised 2021 EPS estimates up as seen in chart below.
- Coinbase (COIN) stock rises 0.5% in premarket trading.
- In a more cautious view, Mizuho's Dan Dolev sees three factors that can temper bullish sentiment on the stock.