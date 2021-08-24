8x8 enters new distribution agreement with SYNNEX
Aug. 24, 2021 9:12 AM ETEGHT, SNXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) enters a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry.
- Under the agreement, 8x8 will provide access to its XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) to SYNNEX’s partner community of traditional value-added resellers, managed service providers, and system integrators.
- “As more businesses migrate to cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions, it’s crucial our resellers deliver integrated UCaaS and CCaaS tools to improve both customer and employee experiences. Together, SYNNEX and 8x8 will better enable our partners to drive a more fluid migration to a better communications experience through a single, efficient platform.” said TJ Trojan, Senior VP, Product Management at SYNNEX.
