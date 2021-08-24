IAA appoints new CFO
Aug. 24, 2021 9:15 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global digital marketplace IAA (NYSE:IAA) has appointed finance and Wall Street veteran Susan Healy as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
- Healy will take the role on September 1, 2021 and succeed Vance Johnston, who is leaving IAA to pursue other opportunities. Most recently, Healy served as Senior Vice President, Finance for beauty retailer Ulta Beauty.
- In other news, IAA has reiterated its fiscal 2021 financial outlook. The company expects fiscal 2021 organic revenue growth within a range of 20.0% - 24.0% and organic Adjusted EBITDA growth within a range of 29.0% - 33.0%.
- IAA +2.17% pre-market