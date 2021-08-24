Signet gains after Citi points to strong sales trends

Aug. 24, 2021

  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is higher after Citi opens a positive catalyst watch on the stock ahead of the retailer's earnings report in early September.
  • The firm points to checks that show strong sales momentum for Signet.
  • "We believe the setup heading into SIG's earnings report on 9/2 is favorable based on three factors: (1) macro data and retailer call-outs show the category is very strong, (2) SIG’s historical 1Q to 2Q relationship indicates upside potential, (3) our channel checks with private jewelers indicate sales trends are strong."
  • Shares of Signet are up 2.15% premarket to $72.00.
  • Signet is a bit of an earnings day superstar, recording 12 straight double beats.
