Signet gains after Citi points to strong sales trends
Aug. 24, 2021 9:19 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is higher after Citi opens a positive catalyst watch on the stock ahead of the retailer's earnings report in early September.
- The firm points to checks that show strong sales momentum for Signet.
- "We believe the setup heading into SIG's earnings report on 9/2 is favorable based on three factors: (1) macro data and retailer call-outs show the category is very strong, (2) SIG’s historical 1Q to 2Q relationship indicates upside potential, (3) our channel checks with private jewelers indicate sales trends are strong."
- Shares of Signet are up 2.15% premarket to $72.00.
- Signet is a bit of an earnings day superstar, recording 12 straight double beats.