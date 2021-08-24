Disney World requiring union workers to vaccinate by Oct. 22

Aug. 24, 2021 9:20 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)PFE, BNTXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor33 Comments

Magic Kingdom Disneyworld
JodiJacobson/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Walt Disney World (NYSE:DIS) is now requiring its unionized workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 22.
  • The resort reached a deal yesterday with a union coalition following the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE, BNTX) vaccine, Comirnaty, by the FDA.
  • Employees will need to show proof of vaccination to remain employed, with few exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Those not in compliance will face separation with a "'yes' rehire status."
  • The deal aligns the status of unionized and non-union workers. Disney said last month that non-union hourly and salaried workers would need to receive the vaccine within 60 days.
  • Premarket: DIS +0.3%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.