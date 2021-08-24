Disney World requiring union workers to vaccinate by Oct. 22
Aug. 24, 2021 9:20 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)PFE, BNTXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor33 Comments
- Walt Disney World (NYSE:DIS) is now requiring its unionized workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 22.
- The resort reached a deal yesterday with a union coalition following the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE, BNTX) vaccine, Comirnaty, by the FDA.
- Employees will need to show proof of vaccination to remain employed, with few exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Those not in compliance will face separation with a "'yes' rehire status."
- The deal aligns the status of unionized and non-union workers. Disney said last month that non-union hourly and salaried workers would need to receive the vaccine within 60 days.
- Premarket: DIS +0.3%.