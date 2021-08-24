Capri announces new CEO for Michael Kors brand
Aug. 24, 2021
- Global fashion luxury group, Capri (NYSE:CPRI) announces that Mr. Joshua Schulman will be appointed CEO of the Michael Kors brand effective today.
- He will succeed John D. Idol as CEO of Capri in September 2022 when Mr. Idol will become Executive Chairman.
- Initially, Mr. Schulman will be responsible for all aspects of the Michael Kors brand globally, reporting directly to John D. Idol.
- Recently, Mr. Schulman was Tapestry where he was previously President and CEO of the Coach brand.
