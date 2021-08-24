The ODP names retail chief as first CEO of Office Depot on spin-off
Aug. 24, 2021 9:25 AM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) announces chief executive selection ahead of the spin-off expected for completion in H1 2022.
- In May, the company revealed its plan to separate its business into two companies, under which The ODP will continue to operate as B2B solutions provider under the leadership of CEO Gerry Smith while Office Depot will be established as another stand-alone public company to run its consumer business.
- The company has named Kevin Moffitt, currently EVP Chief Retail Officer of The ODP, as the first chief executive officer of Office Depot upon completion of the spin-off.
- "Kevin’s experience with leading our retail and eCommerce organizations over the past several years positions him as the ideal candidate to become CEO of Office Depot upon the separation," says Smith.
- Additional details of the separation are expected to be announced in the coming months, including Board and additional leadership teams of both companies.
- Press Release
