iMedia Brands Q2 net sales fall 9% Y/Y; secures $28.5M loan
Aug. 24, 2021 9:47 AM ETiMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) reported its Q2 earnings and also announced securing a $28.5M first mortgage loan.
- iMedia's — which owns a portfolio of television networks, consumer brands and digital service — Q2 net sales declined 9% Y/Y to $113.4M.
- Q2 Adjusted EBITDA decreased 23% Y/Y to $8.3M.
- Gross margin was 42.3%, compared to 37.25 in Q2 2020.
- “Despite short-term logistic challenges that caused inventory receipt delays, we continued to optimize our existing television networks and consumer brands while strengthening our balance sheet and completing the acquisition of a leading video advertising platform that we believe, when combined with our first party customer data and our OTT App platform, Float Left, will become online publishers’ most trusted video advertising platform," said CEO Tim Peterman.
- Q2 net loss attributable to shareholders was -$4.2M, compared to an net income of $1.1M in the prior year period.
- Q2, 12-month rolling active customers grew by 9% to 1.11B, driven by 40% growth in new customers.
- As of July 31, 2021, total unrestricted cash was $20.9M, an increase of $5.4M from the prior year-end.
- Outlook: "Strategically, our goal remains the same - to scale our television networks and consumer brands while improving our digital services offerings because we believe those successes will continue to accelerate our timeline to becoming the leading single-source partner to brands and advertisers seeking to entertain and transact with customers using interactive video,” said Peterman.
- Q3: The company expects adjusted EBITDA of at least $9M, and ~$127 million in net sales, which is ~+17% Y/Y. Consensus revenue estimate is $119.63M.
- Full Year 2021: The company expects adjusted EBITDA between $37M and $40M; previous guidance range $35M to $37M. Net sales expected to be ~$502M, a $12M increase from Q1 guidance.
- Consensus revenue estimate is $491.51M.
- Separately, iMedia said it secured $28.5M first mortgage loan funded by GreenLake Asset Management.
- The loan secures the company's real estate assets, which include its headquarters, filming and production studios, and fulfillment centers in Eden Prairie, MN and Bowling Green, KY.
- A separate lender concurrently completed a revolving credit facility secured by inventory and AR.
- The company said the two loans refinanced an existing facility that secured all of iMedia's assets, and provides it with more liquidity and flexibility to execute on its growth plans.