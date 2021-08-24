Spotify: Podcasters can now charge subscribers up to $150 a month
Aug. 24, 2021 9:58 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)AAPLBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is making it easier for podcasters to at least try to make some money off of their programs.
- On Tuesday, Spotify (SPOT) said that any U.S. podcaster can now charge between 49 cents and $150 a month for their subscriptions. The company is offering 20 different subscription price points via Anchor, the podcast-creation platform it acquired two years ago.
- Additionally, podcasters will be able download lists of subscriber email addresses so that they can interact more with their base of listeners. "We understand that creators want to own their relationships with listeners, and we intend to empower that," Spotify said, in a statement announcing the the podcast subscription plans.
- In order to appeal to more podcasters, the company said creators will receive 100% of their subscriber revenue, with the exception of payment processing fees, until 2023. After that, Spotify will take a 5% cut from subscriptions.
- That amount could be enough to sway podcasters onto Spotify (SPOT) and away from other platforms such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),l which takes 30% of podcast subscription revenue for the first year, and then 15% for subsequent years of a podcast.
- The podcast wars have heated up in recent years, as Spotify (SPOT), in particular has broken out the checkbook to acquire big-name content. Last year, alone, the company paid almost $200 million to be the exclusive podcast home of sports media site The Ringer, and another $100 million for The Joe Rogan Experience show.
- Last week, Spotify (SPOT) said it would repurchase 10 million shares of its stock, worth approximately $1 billion.