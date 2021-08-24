EU to increase production of Pfizer, Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
Aug. 24, 2021
- The EMA has authorized additional manufacturing sites in the region to increase production of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
- The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has approved an additional manufacturing site for the production of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE -2.7%) and BioNTech (BNTX -4.6%). The site, located in Saint Rémy sur Avre, France, will allow to provide ~51M additional doses in 2021.
- EU's medicine regulator has also approved a new manufacturing line at BioNTech’s site in Marburg, Germany which increases the active substance manufacturing capacity by ~410M doses in 2021.
- A new manufacturing site for the production of Moderna's (MRNA -3.3%) COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax was also approved by the EMA. The site, located in Bloomington, Indiana, U.S., is operated by Catalent.
- In addition, CHMP has also approved several alternative sites responsible for batch control/testing and packaging of the finished product manufactured by Catalent.
- These changes are estimated to allow the production of 40M additional doses of Spikevax to supply the EU market in Q3 2021.
- The recommendations do not require a decision by the European Commission and the sites can become operational immediately.