Boston Beer is called a long-term winner by Bernstein after riding out rough road
Aug. 24, 2021 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Clark Schultz
- Bernstein explains why the firm is short-term bears on Boston Beer (SAM -1.3%), but is bullish on the long-term potential.
- Analyst Nadine Sarwat notes the hard seltzer category has shown a decelerating trend with the latest Nielsen numbers. "This is largely due to the on-trade reopening, but is also exacerbated by excess non-differentiated SKU proliferation and consumer confusion," observes Sarwat. Shares of SAM are seen having a bumpy three months due to the uncertainty on the underlying health of the category and concerns that Boston Beer might miss on its F21 shipment guidance. That all leads to a price target drop on SAM to $960 from $1,060.
- Looking down the road, Bernstein still thinks hard seltzers can still reach 15% of U.S. beer share as the firm has yet to see anything that suggests that the category is "permanently impaired" or that consumers have exited the category. Truly is also noted to be well positioned within the hard seltzer category, with its share gain year to date reflecting its strong and differentiated innovation approach. Notably, Sarwat and team say that in order to believe that today's share price of ~$600 per share is remotely justified, you have to believe that Truly experiences no growth this year and only minimal growth from 2022 onwards.
- The firm keeps an Outperform rating in place. Shares of SAM trade below their 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.