Lawsuit against Ackman's Pershing Square SPAC may widen to other SPACs
Aug. 24, 2021 10:31 AM ETPershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- A lawsuit filed last week against Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) SPAC may widen to include other blank-check companies, according to CNBC's David Faber.
- There's speculation in the market that the lawsuit, which is being headed up by former SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson, may be expanded to other SPAC companies, CNBC's Faber said on TV earlier.
- "That apparently is at least the talk of many people in the SPAC universe this morning," Faber said.
- The lawsuit filed against Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) argues that the company is an investment company rather than a special purpose acquisition company and, as such, should be regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the New York Times reported last week.
- If certain SPACs are subject to that law, it would make it more difficult for anyone in the investment business to participate in a SPAC, the article said.
