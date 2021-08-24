Lawsuit against Ackman's Pershing Square SPAC may widen to other SPACs

SPACs symbol. Wooden circles with words "SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies concept.
Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • A lawsuit filed last week against Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) SPAC may widen to include other blank-check companies, according to CNBC's David Faber.
  • There's speculation in the market that the lawsuit, which is being headed up by former SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson, may be expanded to other SPAC companies, CNBC's Faber said on TV earlier.
  • "That apparently is at least the talk of many people in the SPAC universe this morning," Faber said.
  • The lawsuit filed against Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) argues that the company is an investment company rather than a special purpose acquisition company and, as such, should be regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the New York Times reported last week.
  • If certain SPACs are subject to that law, it would make it more difficult for anyone in the investment business to participate in a SPAC, the article said.
  • Also see, Bill Ackman turns to SPARC structure to save Pershing Square Tontine after lawsuit.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.