Iron ore, global miners surge on demand optimism
Aug. 24, 2021
- Vale (VALE +6.2%), Rio Tinto (RIO +2.9%) and BHP (BHP +0.6%) all trade higher as iron ore bounces off a spectacular collapse in which prices lost ~25% of their value in the past month.
- Iron ore futures (SCO:COM) in Singapore rebounded as much as 10% to $149.65/metric ton, which Bloomberg attributes at least in part to improved sentiment across all asset classes stemming from a potential boost to the U.S. vaccination drive.
- Separately, China's central bank said it would stabilize the supply of credit and increase the amount of money supporting smaller businesses and the broad economy after both credit and economic growth slowed in July.
- In China, "people are hoping for some further stimulus targeting the infrastructure sector, as real estate and manufacturing are looking bleak," CRU Group's Erik Hedborg tells Bloomberg.
- Vale's (NYSE:VALE) potential upside "remains enormous even with China's efforts to reduce steel production," Oakoff Investments writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.