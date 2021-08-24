Sunstone Hotel upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo on Q2 beat, low leverage
Aug. 24, 2021 10:57 AM ETSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)HSTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to an Overweight rating from Underweight given its low leverage relative to peers and better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Shares of the lodging REIT rise 1.2% on Tuesday.
- On a fundamental basis, Sunstone's (SHO) revenue per available room lagged full-service peers by as much as 880 bps for three quarters before shifting to slightly outperforming in Q2, Kesten writes in a note to clients.
- The company has underperformed the DJ U.S. Real Estate Hotels Index and close peer Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) by ~880bps year-to-date, implying a good risk/reward setup, according to the note.
- Low leverage should help protect potential downside risk in the stock price, she notes.
- Kesten also points out that several REIT management teams, including Sunstone (SHO), have mentioned the potential for privatizations in the space if share prices remain below net asset value.
- Price target of $11.50/share implies 5% upside based on Monday's close; derived from 2022 enterprise value/EBITDA estimate that is 2% below the lodging REIT average.
- As seen below, Sunstone (SHO) has nine upward revisions and three downward revisions in the last three months.
- The Equal Weight rating diverges from the Bearish Quant rating (top grade for Revisions, worst grade for Value and Growth) and agrees with the Neutral Wall Street analyst rating (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 8 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
