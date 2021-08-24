Natural Alternatives International acquires facility in Carlsbad for $17.5M

  • Natural Alternatives International (NAII -2.9%) has announced the purchase of a 54,154 ft2 manufacturing and warehouse facility in Carlsbad, CA in a transaction that closed on Aug. 20, 2021.
  • This new facility will also provide NAI with additional raw material storage capacity to facilitate anticipated domestic sales growth.
  • NAI purchased this manufacturing facility for $17.5M financed through a $10M term loan from Wells Fargo Bank and $7.5M of available cash.
  • In connection with this financing transaction, NAI amended its existing credit facility with Wells Fargo to add this new term loan while maintaining a working capital credit line of $20M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.