Natural Alternatives International acquires facility in Carlsbad for $17.5M
Aug. 24, 2021 10:38 AM ETNatural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Natural Alternatives International (NAII -2.9%) has announced the purchase of a 54,154 ft2 manufacturing and warehouse facility in Carlsbad, CA in a transaction that closed on Aug. 20, 2021.
- This new facility will also provide NAI with additional raw material storage capacity to facilitate anticipated domestic sales growth.
- NAI purchased this manufacturing facility for $17.5M financed through a $10M term loan from Wells Fargo Bank and $7.5M of available cash.
- In connection with this financing transaction, NAI amended its existing credit facility with Wells Fargo to add this new term loan while maintaining a working capital credit line of $20M.