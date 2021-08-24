Shopify expands TikTok partnership with in-app shopping
- TikTok is partnering with Shopify (SHOP +4.2%) and will allow users to purchase directly from the e-commerce platform through the TikTok app.
- Despite many TikTok influencers promoting clothing and other products, users had previously only been able to purchase goods on the app through paid advertisements. Last October, Shopify partnered with TikTok and introduced new tools for merchants to optimize their TikTok marketing campaigns
- Now, Shopify merchants in a pilot program will be able to add a "Shopping" tab to their profiles and provide links to products within posts that direct consumers to the merchant's Shopify website page.
- Kylie Jenner will be one of the first users of the new service and will promote her skin-care brand Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner has 34.9M followers on her personal TikTok page.
- TikTok has influenced two-thirds of users to buy something they weren't planning on, according to a Walnut Unlimited study.
- TikTok's expansion into e-commerce could challenge Facebook/Instagram (FB +1.1%) which has been investing in online shopping for several years.