Robinhood adds another Buy rating due to its growth-at-scale story
Aug. 24, 2021 10:47 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Along with the slew of analyst ratings issued on Monday, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan initiates Robinhood Markets (HOOD +6.8%) at Buy, calling it "not only a growth story but a growth-at-scale story," pointing to its "hockey-stock user growth."
- Robinhood stock climbs 6.3% in Tuesday morning trading.
- Horgan believes that Robinhood's (NASDAQ:HOOD) detractors are overlooking " the opportunity it has to capture a large share of primary bank accounts in the U.S."
- The analyst sees the company's cash management business as "the most compelling growth case for this stock" and figures it's positioned to follow Square's playbook in monetizing a large base of consumers; projects cash management monthly active users scaling to 10M by 2025 representing an incremental $20 ARPU.
- Sets price target at $55; implies a 21% upside potential from Monday's close.
- On Monday, Robinhood won mostly bullish ratings from Wall Street firms, while JPMorgan issued a bearish call.
- SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira sees too much risk at Robinhood, citing its reliance on dogecoin