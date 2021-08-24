Huazhu Group gains after top-line growth dazzles in Q2 report
Aug. 24, 2021 11:04 AM ETHuazhu Group Limited (HTHT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is up 6% after reporting second quarter earnings report with occupancy rate of 82.3% for all its legacy hotels.
- Revenue increased 83.7% Y/Y to $556M. However, the company's revenue from Legacy-Huazhu business was lower than its guidance, mainly due to the COVID-19 resurgence in Guangdong Province and traffic control in Beijing.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $148M; Operating margin of 17.5%
- RevPAR compared to 2019 levels: Leased and owned hotels, RMB252 (+0.1%); Manachised and franchised hotels, RMB203 (+4.4%); and Blended, RMB210 (+2.2%).
- Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.22; GAAP EPADS of $0.18 beats by $0.03.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $960M and restricted cash of $9M; debt balance of $1.7B.
- Q3 2021 Guidance: Revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 8-12% Y/Y; excluding the impact of COVID-19, the company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 12-16% Y/Y.
