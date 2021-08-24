Xpeng ships first P7 sedans to Norway in international expansion
Aug. 24, 2021 11:07 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)NIOBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- Xpeng Inc.(XPEV +1.4%) began shipping its P7 sedan to Norway today and expects to deliver models to customers in Q4 2021.
- The move marks the first time Xpeng has shipped its sedans to a market outside of China as the electric vehicle manufacturer begins its international expansion. Some Norwegian customers have already received their Xpeng G3 SUVs.
- The company will also accelerate its plan to establish a full-scale Norwegian operation with customer experience, sales, delivery, service, and charging.
- Norway has the highest level of electric vehicle penetration in the world with 54% of new cars sold being electric, making it an appealing market for EV manufacturers like Xpeng and competitor Nio (NIO +2.8%).