Xpeng ships first P7 sedans to Norway in international expansion

XPeng P7 EV Test Drive Day
teddyleung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Xpeng Inc.(XPEV +1.4%) began shipping its P7 sedan to Norway today and expects to deliver models to customers in Q4 2021.
  • The move marks the first time Xpeng has shipped its sedans to a market outside of China as the electric vehicle manufacturer begins its international expansion. Some Norwegian customers have already received their Xpeng G3 SUVs.
  • The company will also accelerate its plan to establish a full-scale Norwegian operation with customer experience, sales, delivery, service, and charging.
  • Norway has the highest level of electric vehicle penetration in the world with 54% of new cars sold being electric, making it an appealing market for EV manufacturers like Xpeng and competitor Nio (NIO +2.8%).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.