S&P warns BHP of potential two-notch downgrade due to oil asset sale
Aug. 24, 2021 11:22 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- BHP (BHP +0.9%) is at risk of losing two notches on its credit rating, S&P Global says, as the spinoff of its petroleum business will raise the company's dependence on its iron ore production.
- The sale will reduce BHP's portfolio diversity and raise its dependency on a single asset, S&P says.
- S&P says it is placing 'A' long- and 'A-1' short-term ratings on BHP, as well as the 'A' issue rating on BHP's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.
- Morgan Stanley analysts recently estimated the enterprise value of BHP's oil and gas business at ~$11.3B.