Aug. 24, 2021 11:37 AM ETH, HLT, WH, MAR, ABNB, BKNG, FLL, TRVG, TRIP, TCOM, HGV, PLYA, CHDN, SAVE, SKYW, JBLU, AAL, SIXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor27 Comments

  • Hotel and lodging stocks are having a strong day as sentiment around COVID impact tips more favorable with nine previous hotspot states showing a decelerating trend of Delta cases and associated hospitalizations. That follows an update from Fundstrat that COVID-19 is "rolling over" in a total of 18 U.S. states. The Pfizer-FDA vaccine news is also providing an ongoing lift.
  • Gainers include Hyatt Hotels (H +4.1%), Hilton Worldwide (HLT +2.8%), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH +2.2%), Marriott International (MAR +1.9%), Airbnb (ABNB +7.5%) and Booking Holdings (BKNG +3.5%)
  • In the casino, resorts and online travel sectors, some of the names rallying include Full House Resorts (FLL +8.6%), trivago (TRVG +4.6%), TripAdvisor (TRIP +2.7%), Trip.com (TCOM +4.5%), Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV +4.1%), Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA +3.2%) and Churchill Downs (CHDN +2.2%).
  • In the airline sector, investors are bidding up Spirit Airlines (SAVE +3.7%), SkyWest (SKYW +3.9%), JetBlue (JBLU +3.3%) and American Airlines Group (AAL +3.3%).
  • Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +5.6%) is also having a strong day to lead the theme park sector.
