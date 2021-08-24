Keysight joins Google cloud partner initiative
Aug. 24, 2021 12:10 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Keysight Technologies (KEYS +2.1%) joined Google Cloud’s partner initiative to support agile orchestration of innovative 5G services at the network edge.
- “As a Google Cloud partner, Keysight will support service providers transitioning to cloud and edge computing, which are needed for delivering advanced applications and use cases such as streaming media, cloud gaming, connected vehicles, private wireless networks and immersive experiences,” said Scott Bryden, vice president of Keysight’s operator industry solutions group.
- “We’re delighted to partner with Keysight to help communications service providers roll out cloud native 5G quickly and cost effectively, and ultimately to enable greater connectivity for customers at the edge,” said Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud.